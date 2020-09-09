Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Association of Edo State Practicing Butchers shut their businesses on Wednesday in solidarity with the re-election bid of the incumbent Governor of the State, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

The group branded with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) fez caps and a life cow to demonstrate their trade, took to the major streets in Benin in solidarity with the Governor with their usual slogan of 4+4 and re-echoing of ‘Togba’.

Addressing reporters in Benin, the leader of the group, Akhare Paul Odigie, said they have chosen to defy the rain to come out to rally around Governor Godwin Obaseki who is seeking re-election on the platform of PDP.

Odigie said the Governor has done well and should be given the opportunity to continue and complete the good work he has started in the State.

‘The Edo State butcher, in totality, have agreed that Obaseki, is our next governor. He shall continue to occupy Osadebey Avenue till 2024 because of his developmental strides, the programmes he has lined up for the association of Edo State butcher, moving the meat market to an industry.

‘He promised us, he has designed it and we know in his second term he will fulfill it.

‘Since the inception of governor Godwin Obaseki, the Edo State butchers have known peace. There is no thuggery and there is no extortion because of his support and believe that the market people are the ones that move the economy

‘Today, we shutdown the entire meat facilities in Edo State, we shutdown the entire meat sellers in the different markets to endorse and to say we are 100 percent with Obaseki,’ he said.

The chairman threatened that any attempt to circumvent the will of the people will be vehemently resisted by them.