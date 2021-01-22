The Edo State Government has reiterated the need for residents to be cautious and observe all precautionary health and safety guidelines against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as the death toll from the virus has risen to 21 in the second wave of the pandemic.

State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, gave the charge during a meeting of the Edo State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said: “Edo State, within the last 24 hours, recorded 51 new cases and three more COVID-19 related deaths, with 387 active cases currently receiving treatment at various isolation and treatment centres in the state.”

He noted that 29 of the newly confirmed cases were recorded at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) laboratory, while 22 others were reported at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) laboratory.

Obi, while urging residents to adhere to guidelines against the spread of the deadly virus, to protect the elderly who are most vulnerable to the disease, said the three new deaths recorded in the state were elderly persons above 60 years who died as a result of COVID-19 complications.