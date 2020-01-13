Tony Osauzo, Benin

A second term bid by the Bishop Oyonude Kure-led executives of the Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has thrown the Association into crisis.

A state executive committee meeting of CAN which took off smoothly yesterday became rowdy after Kure read his address and Rev Fr. Richard Ofere moved a motion, calling for authomatic second term for Kure and his team “because they have performed well in the last three years.”

The motion was yet to be seconded when Rev. Chris Igbinosa moved a point of order, saying that Rev. Fr. Ofere’s motion for automatic second term for the Bishop Kure’s executives was premature.

Reverend Igbinosa pointed out that there is no financial report of the association in the last three years, arguing that there was need for such basic expectations to be met before talking about re-election.

Consequently, the meeting which started 11am was not concluded until 3 pm when Kure adjourned and thereafter informed members that a new date for a fresh meeting for election would be communicated to voting members of the association.

Bishop Kure’s comment could be obtained after the meeting as the Secretary of the Association, Humphrey Iriabe, said he did not invite journalists for the event since it was a private meeting.