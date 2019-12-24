Tony Osauzo, Benin

The EDO chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday, intervened in the disagreement between the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat of the Christian body in Benin City, Chairman of the group, Bishop Oyonnude Kure, said CAN has been intervening in the case since October 2019 and that after inviting the two actors, the association was able to identify eight issues they feel were responsible for the crisis.

Kure said even though they remain apolitical, they were interested because they were stakeholders in the state and listed the issues responsible for the feud to include the opening of the Central Hospital, constitution of dissolved boards and parastatals, politics of exclusion, award of contracts to “foreigners”, the inauguration of the state house of assembly, unpaid severance allowance to former deputy governor, Dr. Pius Odubu.

“CAN pleads with both parties to embrace what unites us as a state and not what divides us. As both of them are Christians who share one faith, one baptism, one Lord, one hope of our calling, and both are members of the same political family; they should endeavour to make for peace in Edo State. It is therefore important that they sheathe their swords.”