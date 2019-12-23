Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday, intervened in the disagreement between the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki resulting in the crisis rocking the party in the state and sued for peace and compromise.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat of the Christian body in Benin City, Chairman of the group, Bishop (Dr) Oyonnude Kure, said CAN has been intervening in the case since October 2019 and that after inviting the two actors, the association was able to identify eight issues they feel were responsible for the crisis.

Kure said even though they remain apolitical, they were interested because they were stakeholders in the state and listed the issues responsible for the feud to include the opening of the Central Hospital, constitution of dissolved boards and parastatals, politics of exclusion, award of contracts to “foreigners”, the inauguration of the state house of assembly, unpaid severance allowance to former deputy governor, Dr. Pius Odubu.

“CAN pleads with both parties to embrace what unites us as a state and not what divides us. As both of them are Christians who share one faith, one baptism, one Lord, one hope of our calling, and both are members of the same political family; they should endeavour to make for peace in Edo State. It is therefore important that they sheathe their swords.

“As trust and confidence are the binding forces for progress, we therefore appeal to them to restore the trust and confidence that once existed between them, in order to achieve the desired progress in the state.

“We urge His Excellency not to relent in his effort towards the good governance of the state and pursue the issue of inclusion by resolving the issue with aggrieved party members within the ambit of the rule of law so as to join forces together to ensure continuity in the art of governance of the state”

The Christian body advised that there should be mutual respect for one another and the issues talked over in the interest of Edo People and both operating with respect to the truth under God and within the ambit of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, adding that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole ‘s place of honour and respect in the state should be maintained.

Condemning political attacks in the state, the Edo CAN said “For any form of attacks, we therefore enjoin both parties to consciously guide and watch against future re-occurrence, ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice”