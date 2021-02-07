From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), has sent a strong warning to drug traffickers in the country to desist from their illicit trade or face the wrath of the law.

Marwa who warned the drug barons and traffickers still unrelenting in their illicit trade added that the NDLEA was equally poised to smoke them out of their hiding places and make them face the consequences of their crime.

Marwa issued the warning on Sunday while reacting to the arrest of seven drug barons operating four large warehouses in Ukpuje forest, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Recall that the NDLEA had during the raid, pounced on a total of 16,344 bags of cannabis and seeds, weighing 233, 778kg, in addition to two pump action and one double barrel guns.

The estimated street value of the seized illicit drug, the NDLEA said, was put at over N1.4billion.

The NDLEA, in a statement issued in Abuja, said: ‘The suspects now in NDLEA custody include; Emmanuel Oki, 62, who is the chairman of the vigilante group in Ukpuje; Chief Odi Sabato, 42, and Bright Inemi Edegbe, 53. Others are Gowon Ehimigbai, 53; Enodi Ode, 37; Ayo Oni, 30 and Akhime Benjamin, 43.’

The Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, Buba Wakawa, said the arrest was the largest single concentration of cannabis discovered by the command.

Wakawa gave the breakdown of the drugs as follows: 318 bags of 80kg each weighing 25,440kg; 15,853 bags of 13kg weighing 206,089kg. However, while the total quantity seized is 2,249kg, others weighing 231,529kg were destroyed inside the warehouses.

Wakawa ascribed the success of the operation to the enabling environment created by the new Chairman/Chief Executive of the Agency, General Buba Marwa.

‘We took delivery of two new Hilux operational vehicles presented to the command last week. This is the first assignment of the vehicles and it turned out to be the best for the command. We are grateful to the chairman, and this is a clear warning that there is no room for drug barons in the state,’ Wakawa said.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, Marwa, while commending the commander, men and officers of the Edo state Command, as well as those of the Nigeria Army in Benin City for their support to ensure the success of the operation, said such offensive action will be sustained across the country.

‘I remember I made it clear in my inaugural remarks upon assumption of duty on January 18, while sounding a note of warning to those involved in this illicit trade to either back out or have the NDLEA to contend with because our maxim must and will remain offensive action; to smoke the drug barons and traffickers out of their holes, forests and bunkers. The heat is on and we’ll continue to increase the furnace until we smoke them out of their hiding places to face the law,’ Marwa said.

Marwa further said with recent huge seizures of cocaine and heroin at Lagos and Abuja airports; cannabis and others in Nasarawa and Katsina state by the respective Commands, the NDLEA will continue to expand its dragnet until the war against illicit drugs was won.

Briefing Marwa about the outcome of the operation earlier, Wakawa, said the seizure represented a large chunk of the barons’ harvest from the last cannabis-planting season.

‘They planted, watered, harvested and processed the drug only for us to dispossess them of their labour because their action is criminal. The warehouses are located in the heart of the forest, yet we were able to uncover them based on intelligence gathering.

‘The cannabis warehouses were located deep inside Ukpuje forest in Owan West Local Government Area of the State. The community, which is notorious for cannabis cultivation and trafficking as well as attacks on law enforcement officers, stood still as a combined team of NDLEA and combatant military personnel overran the drug trafficking syndicates due to our superior firepower,’ Wakawa stated.

He described the synergy between the Nigerian Army and the NDLEA in Edo as an unbeatable force against drugs and related crime in the state.