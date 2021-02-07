From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd), has sent a strong warning to drug traffickers in the country to desist from their illicit trade or face the wrath of the law.

He issued the warning yesterdays while reacting to the arrest of seven drug barons operating four large warehouses in Ukpuje forest, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The NDLEA had during the raid, pounced on a total of 16, 344 bags of cannabis and seeds, weighing 233, 778kg, in addition to two pump action and one double barrel guns.

The estimated street value of the seized illicit drug, the NDLEA said, was put at over N1.4billion.

Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, Buba Wakawa, said the arrest was the largest single concentration of cannabis discovered by the command.

Reacting to the development, Marwa, while commending the commander, men and officers of the Edo state Command, as well as those of the army in Benin City for their support to ensure the success of the operation, said such offensive action would be sustained across the country.

“I remember I made it clear in my inaugural remarks upon assumption of duty on January 18, while sounding a note of warning to those involved in this illicit trade to either back out or have the NDLEA to contend with because our maxim must and will remain offensive action; to smoke the drug barons and traffickers out of their holes, forests and bunkers. The heat is on and we’ll continue to increase the furnace until we smoke them out of their hiding places to face the law,” Marwa said.