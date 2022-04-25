From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Commissioner of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon Afie Braimoh, has assured investors of the state government’s commitment in providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, saying it complement Obaseki’s idea of Make Edo Great Again (MEGA).

Hon Braimoh, who spoke on behalf of the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, gave the assurance during the launching ceremony of the Edo Car Auction, 2022.

The Edo Car Auction, the first of its kind in the country ,and the state is a private initiative by a group of car enthusiasts to create a platform for the auctioning of old cars for cash at discounted rates.

According to Afie Braimoh, the success of the event is in line with the policy of the state government as regards creating the right business environment which enables businesses to devise creative and innovative ways to create jobs and attract external investments to boost the local economy.

Braimoh, impressed with the laudable efforts of the organisers whom she described as “young and vibrant Edolites”, said her ministry, in line with the vision of the state governor, Mr Obaseki, is working hard to deliver on the mandate to improve the ease of doing business, citing as an example the series of training and workshops to boost the capacity of MSME’s as well as the promotion of the “Made in Edo goods and services”.

She said, “There are many cars locked up in garages because families have either relocated or seldom use them. Such cars can now be revalued and auctioned.

“The ordinary folk can take loans from reputable financial institutions to repurchase such utility vehicles and easily deploy them to better use. In long run, the local economy becomes the greatest beneficiary”.

She also urged organisers of the event to consider the possibility of partnering with the police and customs on the auctioning of seized vehicles, adding that mechanics can even buy off such old vehicles to use their parts to service others.

She congratulated the organisers for their vision and tenacity, even in these trying periods, and assured them also of the intentions of the state government to collaborate with the private sector in building an economy that would deliver prosperity to all.

Speaking also, team leader of the Edo Car Auction ’22 organisers, Ambassador Terry Prince Osemwengie, said the event, which would likely become a yearly affair, is designed to create a two-way platform whereby automobile vendors willing to sell their old cars will be able to interact seamlessly with interested buyers at cheap and affordable price.

The three-day auto fair, chaired by a popular Nollywood actor and producer, Lancelot Imasuen, allowed Edolites the opportunity to trade in old and used cars at discounted rates.

Other dignitaries at the event include the deputy governor of the state, Hon Phillip Shaibu, who was ably represented by the Permanent Secretary in the office of the Deputy Governor.