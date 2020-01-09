Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will construct production centres and innovation hubs in Edo Central and Edo North senatorial to boost production and other economic activities in the districts.

Obaseki, in a statement, said the hubs, which are a replication of Benin Production and Innovation Centres in Edo South will further spur industrialisation, which has the potential to unlock economic growth.

The governor, who assured the people that construction work in the Benin Industrial Park will commence early this year, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to actualising the aspirations of Edo people to live in a just, fair, productive and progressive state.

The Benin Production Centre hosts hundreds of artisans and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) operators, who are provided with a serene work environment and access to shared infrastructure, 24-hour electricity, security, water supply, internet, and access to low cost loans.

The Edo Innovation Hub is a cluster for technology innovators and inventors to strengthen the state’s nascent technology innovation scene.

Tagged: Edo Innovates, it provides a range of beginner, intermediate and advanced training in business and technology innovation, availing youths the opportunity to learn a wide array of employability and entrepreneurial skills. Specifically, some of the offerings at the hub include digital skills, business support services, start-up incubation and business acceleration, mentorship, co-working spaces, and entrepreneurship training.