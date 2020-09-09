Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The All Progressives Congress(APC), yesterday, alleged that Edo State civil servants were impersonating National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Owan West, Owan East and Akoko-Edo Local Government Areas to partake in the forthcoming election duty.

The APC claimed only few corps members turned up for the election duty and that at least 30 per cent of people currently undergoing training were state civil servants who have graduated over five years ago.

In a statement, the Chairman, APC Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, alleged that it was the PDP’s handiwork, as the same had occurred in Oredo local government area, where 300 Corps members were trained even when they did not apply through the portal.

The APC stated that this mission of the agents is to perpetuate Governor Godwin Obaseki’s anti-democratic agenda during the elections.

“The governor plans to rig elections. They have been looting Edo into poverty to furnish this dark plan to rig the election. It is bad enough that the governor has chosen this path of destruction. He is destroying only himself. He has tried his best to debilitate the state by insulting the security agencies, the judiciary, the Palace, prominent sons and daughters of Edo, the office of the governor, and now the National Youth Service Corps. He now impersonates youths from other states to rig elections”, John Mayaki, said.

The statement also called on state citizens and the INEC to remain alert to the caprices of the state government and PDP.

“We condemn this unwholesome development and call on INEC and other bodies with election supervisory mandate to prevail on the emerging rigging style of the PDP. All Edo citizens must be vigilant to quell any attempts to pilfer their mandates”, it added.

But reacting to the APC’s claim, State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, said the party has run out of narratives and now resorts to‎ innuendos.

“With the way APC is going, one is beginning to feel sorry for them. They have run out of narratives and now resort to juvenile innuendos. I will not dignify APC with a response. It is common knowledge that they have no chance of winning the election. Its common knowledge that their rigging plans have suffered a devastating set back as Aso Rock has told them that Edo People will determine their fate.

“Their much taunted federal might is a mirage! Instead of Mayaki to be drafting a memorable concession speech, he is busy contriving rigging plans of PDP. His allegations are baseless and should be ignored”, Nehikhare said.