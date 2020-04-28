He was among the 11 inmates who were granted pardon unconditionally by the Chief Judge.

Narrating his ordeal, Lucky, a bus driver, told the Chief Judge that the police officer dragged him to court for overtaking him along Sapele Road.

Asked by the Chief Judge if he drove against the traffic light, he said no.

Having listened to his offence, the Chief Judge said she has never heard where overtaking a police officer has become an offence.

She however ordered his immediate release and ordered that his impounded bus should be released to him within 24 hours.

“He drove dangerously by overtaking a policeman along Sapele Road in Benin metropolis.

“I don’t know, understand when overtaking has become an offence.

“The defendant is hereby released unconditionally and his vehicle released to him.

“The OC legal present here shall supervise the release of his vehicle within the next 24 hours”, she ordered.

Speaking further, she said the categories of inmates to consider for release are those awaiting trial persons who have spent six years and above in custody or who have no cases against them.

Others are cases of aged and/or terminally ill inmates, inmates with very serious health issues, low risk offenders, inmates convicted for minor offences with or without option of fines and inmates who have less than three years left to serve having served a substantial term of their jail terms for offences that attract five years and above.

Recall that Edigin also freed 11 prisoners on Monday from the Oko Medium Security Correctional Centre, in Benin.