From Tony Osauzo, Benin

As campaigns for the general elections intensify, clan heads in Edo State have joined in mobilizing votes for the re-election of President Muhammadu and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the State. Praising Buhari for the policies of his administration, the clan head of Idunmwanuowina, Elder Egoiuan, noted that some of the policies were at gestation stage and needed just a year to be sorted out.

“Need I remind Nigerians that while some of these policies, which are at gestation stage, need time to become fruitful, they should also know that the challenges of the country precedes Buhari’s government.

“For the 16 years the PDP ruled the nation, they could not solve the numerous problems the country was faced with, and now, they expected Buhari to have performed magic with less than three and half years in office”, Elder Egoiuan said

Similarly, the clan head of Iguosa Community in the state, Pa Clifford Ogiehon, has appealed to landlords in the area to mobilize their tenants and other supporters for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo.

Both clan heads spoke yesterday when they received the APC House of Representatives candidate for the Ovia Federal Constituency. The Iguosa Clan Head explained that the support became necessary in order to ensure the victory of Buhari in the Presidential election.

“There is no doubt that the APC will win the poll, but with what margin? There is need for all to work for the re-election of Buhari and election of Dennis Idahosa, who have been working for the people”, he said.