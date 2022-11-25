From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Government, yesterday, commenced the free Anti Rabies vaccination for the prevention of rabies in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Stephen Idehenre said during the event in Benin that the vaccination programme demonstrate government’s resolve to eradicate rabies and boost animal health in the state.

“This vaccines will be distributed to the three senatorial districts of the state from where they will be taken to the various local government areas.

” As you are aware, rabies is a serious disease that a person can contact through the bites animals, mainly dogs and cats.

“This administration has always been in the forefront of programmes that are geared towards eradicating diseases through massive annual vaccination campaign,” he said.

According to him, I am calling on all pets owners in the state to take advantage of this free anti rabies vaccination to make Edo rabies free

Also speaking Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Peter Aikhuomobhogbe said the ministry was collaborating with the federal ministry of Agriculture to vaccinate livestock against transboundary animal diseases.

” In a short while, we will be commencing field vaccination of cattle, sheep and goats,” he added.

The Director of veterinary services, Thomas Haruna noted that there was enough vaccines that would go round all pets, and livestock in the state.