Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omua Oni-Okpako, has resigned her appointment from the administration of Godwin Obaseki. Her resignation is coming barely one month after the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon Paul Ohonbamu resigned.

Although the reason for her resignation was not known at press time, a source in Government House confirmed it yesterday. A top government official, while confirming the development said they have doubted her total commitment to the government.

“I am also just hearing that but in recent times we have been noticing her non- committal attitude to this government”, the source said.

It would be recalled that the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, had in April resigned his appointment citing administrative inconsistencies in the government.

In the last few weeks since Obaseki defected to the PDP, several Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants have resigned their appointment with the government.

There are indications that more appointees may resign from the government ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state.