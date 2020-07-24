Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Commissioner for Environment and Sustenability , Dame Omua Oni-Okpako, has resigned her appointment from the administration of Godwin Obaseki.

Her resignation is coming barley one month after the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon Paul Ohonbamu resigned his position.

Although the reason for her resignation was not known at press time, a source in Government House confirmed her resignation yesterday.

A top government official while confirming the development said they have been doubting her total commitment to the government.

“I am also just hearing that but in recent times we have been noticing her non committal attitude to this government”, the source said.

Recall that the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, had in April resigned his appointment citing administrative inconsistencies in the government.

In the last few weeks since Obaseki defected to the PDP, several Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants have resigned their appointment with the government.

There are indications more appointees may resign from the government ahead of the September 19 governorship election in ths state.