From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Some communities in Ovia South West Local Government of Edo State have appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki to save them from killer herdsmen that have invaded their forests.

The communities, on the platform of ‘Save Ovia Group’, appealed to the governor to dispatch relevant security agencies to the communities and forests to flush out killer herders and restore peace in the area.

In a letter entitled: ‘Save Our Soul’, signed by Johnbull Ewaremi and addressed to the governor, the people said they have become refugees in their own land.

“Lately, we have come under heavy attacks from herdsmen who came to sack the dwellers of some of the communities, burnt houses, destroyed household properties, burnt farms and caused their herds to feed on our farm produce.

“As if these were not enough, they have continued their unwholesome mindlessness by killing, maiming, raping innocent farmers who are out to seek daily bread. As we speak, there is no single soul in Abumwenre II and Igolo communities because these marauders have vowed to kill anyone who steps in there, and also made these communities their camps.”

In a related development, Members of the Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), chapter, yesterday, protested the killing of their member identified as Otote Osaikhuomwan, 36.

Osaikhuomwan, who was of the Department of Ophthalmology was reportedly killed in the compound he lived in Ugbor area of Benin in the presence of his pregnant wife in the early hours of Monday.

The assailants were said to have gone straight into his apartment and shot him in the chest before going away with some items.

NARD President, Elamah Ikpemimoghena, who spoke on the incident in tears, said insecurity has been one of the reasons responsible for brain drain in the country.

“This is a very unfortunate incident, it came to us as a rude shock and it boils down to the general insecurity in the state and in the country at large,” he said.

NARD spokesman in UBTH, Era Eugene, urged security agencies not to ignore the possibility of assassination in their investigation.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Bello Kontongs said the police division where the incident happened has commenced preliminary investigation and would transfer its findings to the state command.