Residents of Ukpenu, Emuhi and Ugiamwen in Ekpoma, Esan West local government area of Edo State, yesterday, tasked Governor Godwin Obaseki to access the Nigerian Ecological Fund to address the problem of gully erosion ravaging their communities. Addressing newsmen as a concerned citizen for the trio communities, Mr. Osahon Airewele, said the state government through supplemental budgetary allocation could also address the problem.

Giving the condition that has worsened the poor state of their roads, he said the natural topography of Ekpoma directs the flood towards the Ukpenu-Emuhi-Ugiamwen Road and in the process, removes the surface material; thereby creating gorges that make it dangerous for travellers to ply.

Airewele said the major occupation of the people of the communities is farming and that the produce from their farms can augment for the food shortage of the state.