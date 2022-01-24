From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The members of Ekiugbo community in Uhunwonde Local Government Area of Edo State have petitioned the Inspector General Police, Alkali Usman Baba, over an alleged attempt by the Legal Section of the Force CIID to bungle an investigation and set free one Justin Omoruyi who allegedly murdered their son, Ikpomwonsa Omoruyi.

The community expressed shock that after a painstaking investigation by the SWAT team which link the murder suspect to the death of Ikpomwonsa, the legal section in the force CIID had suddenly resorted to measures unknown to the law to pervert justice.

The complaints, while appealing for justice in the matter, pointed out that the autopsy report had shown symmetry with the gun found with the suspect.

They appealed to the IGP to order either the Legal Section of the AIG Zone 5 Headquarters Benin or the Edo State Police Command to take over the case file as they no longer have confidence in the Legal Section of the Force CIID, handling the matter.

In a complaint to the Nigeria Police Complaint Response Unit, through the approved Platforms, on their behalf Solicitors to the complainants, Douglas Ogbankwa Esq, noted “That Justin Omoruyi was identified by eyewitnesses, who saw him participating actively in the killing of the deceased on the 12th of October, 2021.

‘That the SWAT Team of the FCIID, who ultimately investigated the matter did a fantastic job and recommended that the main suspect -Justin Omoruyi, be charged for murder, among other recommendations.

‘That the duplicate case file was handed over to one Inspector Gabriel of the Legal Section of the Force CIID, who held on to the case file for weeks without any communication from him.

‘That a Petition was filed against Inspector Gabriel by our clients to the Inspector General of Police, the file was later assigned to one Omosun and despite that, the matter lied fallow for weeks without being attended to.

‘That our clients just discovered from the grapevine an attempt by the Legal Section of the Force CIID to pervert Justice by using technicalities unknown to Nigerian Law to exculpate the main suspect -Justin Omoruyi from murder on a doubtful alibi.

‘It is the brief of our clients that the duty of the Police is to investigate an alibi and Charge the Murder suspect to Court and not for the Legal Section to give an opinion discharging a suspect identified positively by witnesses at the scene of the crime, as the Legal Section is not part of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution or a Court of Law which can discharge the main suspect of murder with the avalanche of evidence against him, which includes a gun, recovered from him, which the Legal Section removed from the evidence under the ploy that they were taking the gun for analysis.

‘An autopsy conducted by the Police Doctor also established the deceased was killed with a gun. It is also very curious based on the facts gathered from our clients that the Legal Section of the Force CIID seeks to manufacture a Charge when there is none to Charge our client for whatever offense not supportable by the Proof of Evidence.

‘It is the briefs of our clients that they no longer have confidence in the Legal Section of the Force CIID and we humbly urge the reputable Inspector General of Police to Order either the Legal Section of the AIG Zone 5 Headquarters Benin City of the Nigeria Police or the Legal Section of the Edo State Police Command to take over the case file as antecedents with the Legal Section has left much to be desired,’ the petition stated.

Recall that late Ikpomnwosa Omoruyi was allegedly murdered by Justin Omoruyi and others, on their way back from Ekiugbo Community in Uhunwonde Local Government Area of Edo State on the 12th of October, 2021.