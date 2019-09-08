John Adams, Minna

THE people of Odiguete Community in Ovia North Local Government Area of Edo State has commended President Mohammadu Buhari for appointing one of their sons, Louis Odion, as the Senior Technical Assistant on media, office of the Vice President.

The Community said the appointment of Odion was the best thing that had happened to the people of the community.

The spokes person of the Community and Managing Director, Odiguete Petroleum Limited, Dr. Dorothy Ehi Joseph, in a statement on behalf of the Community in Minna, said the entire Odiguete Community remained grateful to President Buhari for the honor done to the community.

The Community pointed out that the appointment of Odion, a former commissioner for information in Edo state, was a clear demonstration that the President was ready to carry every part of the country along in his appointments.

The Community also commended the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshomole for their leadership qualities which had kept the party, despite it numerous crises.