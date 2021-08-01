From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Amagba Community in Oredo local government area of Edo State, has commended governor Godwin Obaseki over the revocation of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of 18 hectares of land in the community belonging to Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, 2020 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The community in a letter to the governor Godwin Obaseki, signed by Joseph Iduoriyekemwen, Odionwere of Amagba and four others said the revocation followed several protest letters to his office.

According to the statement, the said expanse of land, amounting to over 18 hectares did not wholly belong to Ize-Iyamu as portions of it were allocated to other individuals.

” Before writing a protest letter to the governor, several engagements have been ongoing to draw Ize-Iyamu’s attention to the need to vacate the said property, having failed to put it to use for the purpose for which it was allocated.

“The portion of the land within the 18 hectares to which Ize-Iyamu laid claim, hitherto awarded to him by the community, has since been revoked by the people and leaders of Amagba, after several letters by the people and a final letter written to him by the legal representative of the Amagba Community.

The statement said the revocation would afford the community and government the opportunities to advance development in the community and its environs.

“As a community, we decided to withdraw the large expanse of land over which Ize-Iyamu sat, under the guise of setting up an Agricultural Institution to create jobs as well as open up the area for increased economic activities.

While appreciating the governor for projects in the area as well revocation of the land, they pledged unflinching support for the Governor for his interest in the development of the community.

