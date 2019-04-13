Gelegele community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday cried out over alleged invasion of the community by soldiers from the 19Battalion, Koko and 4 Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Benin.

Spokesman of the community, Chief Macaulay Ayiwei, who raised the alarm while speaking with journalists in Benin, said they woke up to see over 50 soldiers strategically positioned around the riverine Ijaw community.

He alleged that the presence of the soldiers may not be unconnected with the land dispute between Benin community of Ughoton and Gelegele.

He disclosed that the matter has caused a strain in the relationship between the Gelegele community and the Binis, adding that the land dispute was currently before the State High Court and wondered why soldiers would take over the whole Ijaw community of Gelegele.

“Yes, the court is billed to sit on this matter on Monday and Tuesday, but what are they (soldiers) doing here, taking over the whole community. If there is no sinister motive about this, why will a whole detachment of soldiers from Delta and Edo States, armed with gunboats take over a whole community as early as 6 am on Friday?

“While we have them around the community, about five trucks load of them are stationed at Ekenwan baracks as we speak. The whole Gelegele community is in confusion as to what is happening. We are also not unaware that their presence has something to do with the dispute between the Ijaw community and the Binis.

“While we appeal to our people to remain calm, we are also calling on the President to call the army, especially the 4 Brigade Commandant, who is a Benin man, to order and not to plunge the state into crisis.”

Meanwhile, the Army has urged the people to go about their normal businesses, saying there is no cause for alarm.