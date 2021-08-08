From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Residents of Okhunmwun Community, ward 1, Iyekuselu in Ovia North East local government area of Edo State, yesterday, cried out for help in what they tagged as extortionist bid by the disbanded Okhaighele of the community in cohort with purported members of light committee.

A resident of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity, said each houses has been asked to pay a levy of N100,000 each for the purpose of buying a transformer for the community.

He wondered where the residents will get that kind of money when many families are unable to feed presently.

He said the levy was never a product of agreement, saying they were never called to any meeting to discuss the issue.

He wondered why they will be made to pay that kind of money when they regularly pay their electricity bill to Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

A letter purportedly circulated to all the landlords in the community, requested that the money be paid before September 25, as, “failure to comply will result in the fee being multiplied.”

The letter reads in part: “This is to inform you that the deadline for payment of N100,000 for installation of a new transformer on 4 junction has been slated for September 25, 2021. Failure to comply will result in the fee being multiplied.”

The letter was signed by the Okhaighele, one Lous Ulamen; chairmen of the light committee, Comrade Irabor; vice chairman, light committee, Ogaga; secretary light committee, Eriameatoe Emmanuel; among others.

The residents of the community are calling on the local government chairman, the state governor, Mr. Godwin Enoghoghase Obaseki and other well meaning Edo men and women to come to the rescue of the community before the situation degenerates.

