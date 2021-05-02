From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Natives of Obagie-Nevbosa Community in Ikpoba Okha, Edo State, have complained about the alleged abuse of office by a senior officer in the Nigeria Police Force.

The community accused Acting CP Idowu Owohunwa, a Principal Staff Officer (PSO) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, of obstructing justice in a criminal/breach of security case it ‘reported to the relevant police formations.’

In a petition they filed through their counsel, OG Alenloshan, Esq, the community said the PSO has emboldened the suspect in the case, one Emmanuel Aigbedo, ‘to boast that he is above police investigation.’

It said a call log between the suspect and the PSO would play a key role in ascertaining the veracity of their petition.

Whilst urging IGP Usman Alkali Baba to intervene in the matter, the community expressed confidence in the Force despite the unprofessional disposition of the PSO.’

The petition alleged that the PSO ‘has continued to negatively use his office to frustrate and thwart genuine efforts of the police in carrying out a discreet investigation against Emmanuel Aigbedo.’

Reacting to the allegations in a telephone interview, ACP Idowu Owohuma said the community should desist from blackmail and set their facts straight, denying that he is neither from that community nor is he in charge of the investigation.