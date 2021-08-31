From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

People of Ogbonna community in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, protested the wanton destructions of their farms by herders.

The protesters, who brandished placards, marched to the government house to express their displeasure.

Addressing newsmen in Benin, spokesman for the group, Vincent Usoh, said the major occupation of the people of Ogbonna community is farming but that at the moment, their livelihood is being threatened due to the unbridled activities of Fulani herdsmen.

“Predominantly, majority of our people are farmers and for sometime now, the Fulani herdsmen have been invading and ravaging our farm lands and even the lands have been degraded,” he said.

Usoh said to avoid taking laws into their hands, they had reported the herders to the local government chairman and the traditional ruler of the community to call them (the Fulani herdsmen) to order, but all was to no avail.

“We have reported this issue to the local government chairman of Etsako Central Local Government Area where we hail from and again, we have also reported to the monarch of the clan.

“Not only that, the monarch called the Fulani herdsmen for dialogue, all efforts made proved abortive.

“So we now decided the only means we can use is to run to the government for safety.

“Right now, in our farms, there are no yams, no cassava, no groundnut, even cash crops,” he said.

He appealed to those in authorities to come to their rescue so that they can continue with their farm work and not die of starvation.

