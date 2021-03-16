Speaking for the Enogie (Duke) of the community, Ogbeide Asonmwonriri Uwaifiokun during a protest march to the Edo State Government House in Benin, Prince John Eweka, alleged that the late Osaheni was killed on the instruction of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Marcus Onobun, over land issue in the community.

He said after Osaheni was killed, the Speaker allegedly mobilised bulldozer to the land in question with the intention of laying claim to it.

“The boy was killed on Saturday, on Sunday, Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, mobilised thugs, bulldozer and some policemen, went to that area and started bulldozing.

“That was when the immediate elder brother of the deceased, went there to go and confront him.

“They got him mercilessly beaten and took him to Ogida Police Station but the Ogida DPO in his wisdom, refused to detain the boy but said that they are already investigating the case of assassination.

“That same day, they shot another person who is currently at the hospital as we speak, another member of the community.

“That was why when he came to the Ogida Police Station as at yesterday, boys and other people that were aggrieved, they wanted to attack him but we said no, we can’t take the law into your hands we want to make sure that the governor of the state who cannot stoop so low to do what the number three man in the state is doing, we want to report the matter to him”, he said.

The Enogie further appealed to the Oba of Benin and the state government to wade in and help unravel and bring the killers of his youth leader to book.

But in a swift reaction, the Speaker, Hon. Marcus Onobun, said he neither own a land in the said community nor has he ever visited the community.

Receiving the aggrieved protesters at the government house, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Miller Dantawaye, thanked the people of the community for not taking the laws into their hands but decided to bring the matter before the governor of the state and the Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu for prompt attention.

DCP Dantawaye assured them of thorough investigation into the case and that those behind the dastardly act will be brought to book as soon as possible.