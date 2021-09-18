From Tony Osauzo, Benin

It was celebration galore yesterday in Inikorogha, an Ijaw community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, as news of award of contract for the electrification of the community broke out.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the House of Representatives member for Ovia Federal Constituency, Mr. Dennis Idahosa, who attracted the project, said the project, which the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) would execute, commences immediately.

He explained that the rural electrification project, which covers a distance of 30 km from Udo to Inikorogha, would serve many things among boosting small-scale businesses that require electricity.

“I am elated with the award of the contract for the project. This is particularly so because this community will be connected to the national grid.

“We are not just talking of electrification here, but the multiplier effect of this project to the people; it will spur commercial activities in the area.

“This is not just going to be another sing-song project, the contractor has been fully mobilised to immediately commence the execution of the project”, Idahosa added.

The community described as ‘unbelievable’ the news of the electrification project and commended Idahosa for fulfilling his campaign promise to the people.

Spokesman of the community and ex-militant, Mr. Robert Okubor, said this is the first of its kind in the Ijaw community, assuring that the community would see to the successful execution of the project by providing the necessary support to the project contractor.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.