From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Concerned indigenes of Ikabigbo Community in Etsako West local government of Edo State have appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Alkali Usman, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of their son, Sergeant Zekeri Bilal Dauda, who was serving at the Edo State Police command Headquarters, Benin City.

Sergeant Zekeri attached to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was said to have gone on an official duty with his colleagues, last Saturday, but reportedly died in an accident on the Benin-Auchi by-pass.

Addressing newsmen in Benin, yesterday, on behalf of the community, the immediate past Secretary to Etsako West Local Government, Hon. Zibiri Mohammed, said his colleagues at the command called the family members, on Saturday night, and said that Zekeri died in an accident while on official duty around the Benin-Auchi by-pass.

“We mobilised to the station and met three other officers with whom he went on official duty but they sustained no injuries in the accident in which the impact resulted in breaking the skull of our son,” he said.

Mohammed said the discovery raised questions and suspicion about the claims of his colleagues who were in the same vehicle with him who didn’t even sustain a scratch on their bodies.

“Upon questioning, the colleagues explained that the accident happened while they were on duty along the Benin Auchi bypass, but when asked about his phone, they couldn’t produce it, which further raised more suspicion, coupled with the minimal impact on the vehicle that was involved in the accident that resulted in a broken skull.

“On a proper look at the vehicle, we saw that the two tyres on the driver’s side were blood stained and, also, a whitish substance that appeared to be part of the content of the broken skull,” he added.

He said upon calling the deceased cell phone, someone answered and said he picked the phone at G.T junction, adjacent Ambrose Alli University College of Medicine, Ekpoma, where the alleged accident happened, in which his colleagues claimed happened in Benin.

