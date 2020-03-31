Edo Government has warned traders and sellers of food items against being insensitive to the plight of residents by hiking the price of food items and other household essentials.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, Joel Edionwele, said it is unfortunate some citizens were exploiting the national public health concern, caused by coronavirus outbreak, to make gains.

Edionwele disclosed that to ensure the safety of residents, the state government has commenced monitoring of prices of essential commodities throughout the state, adding that any person found to be anti-government or the people, will be treated according to the law.

“The public is hereby reminded that COVID-19 pandemic is a global phenomenon and, therefore, calls for sacrifice and lending support to the most vulnerable in the society.

“In Edo, the state government, under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki, has put measures in place to ensure citizens are safe and are able to pull through this period with minimum discomfort.

“In spite of government’s effort, it is sad to note that some citizens are making life unbearable for others by arbitrarily increasing the prices of food items like sachet water and other household items. We must all endeavour to assist, in any way possible, to reduce the hardship that may be associated with the restriction in movement. It is in this regard that the Edo State government wishes to appeal to traders and sellers of food items and household essentials to refrain from exploitative tendencies. No citizen should cash in on this period for any reason.

“To ensure the safety of all, the state government through the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment and its agencies has commenced monitoring of prices of essential commodities throughout the state.”