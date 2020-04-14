Edo State Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, yesterday, said contact tracing of 299 persons is ongoing across the affected Local Government Areas.

Okundia also revealed that the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre (SOHIC), Benin, has commenced treatment for the first coronavirus (COVID-19) patient at the facility, noting that the patient is responding well to treatment.

The commissioner, who spoke to journalists in Benin, said the state has recorded 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to him, seven of the cases are receiving treatment and follow up at home while one is presently at the SOHIC, two at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, and the remaining three at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

Okundia said the 14 confirmed cases were recorded in Oredo (5), Esan West (4), Egor (3), and Ovia North East (2) councils.

The commissioner, who noted that an Infection Prevention and Control Committee has been set up at the SOHIC, said three more Polymerase Chain Reaction machines have been paid for by the state government and the delivery is being expected.

He added that the training of healthcare workers across the 18 councils of the state, which commenced on April 6, has been concluded.

Okundia, however, urged residents to complement the state government’s efforts at preventing further spread of the infectious disease by observing precautionary measures and complying with other government’s guidelines against the spread of the virus.