Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two people, including a recent graduate of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), have been killed in a cult reprisal attack in Iyakpi, near Auchi, Etsako West, reports say.

The NYSC victim has been identified as Irale Obas.

The killings occurred at different locations in the community on Sunday, following an earlier killing of one Sikiru Jeliu on Saturday night by a rival cult gang.

The reprisal attacks are alleged to have been a response to the murder of a brother to a leader of one of the cults, whose killing was attributed to a case of mistaken identity.

The leader of the cult was said to have been targeted by a rival gang, who went on to kill his lookalike younger brother by mistake, Daily Sun has learnt.

The inciting incident, which occurred about a fortnight ago, reportedly sparked the cult war between the Aiye and Jurist confraternity, a conflict that has so far claimed four lives.

The cult war is said to have raised tensions in the community, with young people escaping for safety.

The killings have also affected commerce in the busy community said to be home to many students of Auchi Polytechnic, as businesses and residents shut their doors as early as 7 pm Sunday evening.