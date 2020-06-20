Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Chairman of Egor Local Government Council in Edo State, Ms Eghe Ogbemudia, has resigned her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter dated 19th June 2020, and addressed to the Ward Chairman APC, Ward 10, in Egor Local Government Area, Ogbemudia said she would henceforth withdraw from all or any proceedings and processes of the party.

‘I do this in accordance to article 9.5 (i)of the constitution of the (APC) and to inform you of my formal withdrawal from all or any of its proceedings and processes whatsoever,’ she said.

Ms Ogbemudia was one of the government officials who accompanied the state‎ deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, to the PDP secretariat in Benin City on Friday, where he formally defected to the party.

Her resignation is seen as solidarity with governor Godwin Obaseki who also officially defected to the PDP on Friday.