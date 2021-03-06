From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A moblie court in Benin City on Saturday sentenced 27 people for violations of Edo’s face mask mandate, improper refuse disposal and trading on walkways.

Among those convicted were 18 violators of face mask rules, four violators of waste disposal rules and five violators for display of wares on walkways.

Prosecuting counsel Mr A Ayo told the court that the 27 people were apprehended within Benin metropolis and all pleaded guilty to the offences.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Mr Rusberth Imafidon sentenced and convicted the 18 face masks violators to carry out a two-day community service for three hours per day, without option of fine.

He also sentenced the four waste disposal violators at Oba Market to carry out community service for three hours per day, without option of fine.

Imafidon sentenced five offenders who displayed wares on a walkway for sale to a three-day community service of three hours per day or N5,000 option of fine.

The community service include clearing drains, shrubs, picking of trash, compulsory community sensitisation, grass cutting among others

The Chief Magistrate added that community service was in line with the Correctional Centre of Non-Custodian regulation.

The correctional officers would handle the offenders during the punishment period.