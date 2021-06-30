The Police Command in Edo on Wednesday pledged to evolve new approaches to tackle insecurity in the state.

Mr Phillip Ogbadu, the Commissioner of Police in the state disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

Ogbadu explained that this had become imperative in view of the spate of insecurity, especially kidnapping within the state.

According to him, the new approaches would focus on identifying and responding to security issues promptly.

The police commissioner, however, noted that some vigilante members and human rights activists were slowing down efforts to ensure effective security of the state.

“We are aware of some misconduct of some of these vigilante members.

“The police will straighten it out with time. The seeds will be separated from the chaff.

“We also know that because of these vigilantes, there is increase in illegal firearms in circulation, we will mop them up,” Ogbadu said.

He added that in spite of efforts of the police in the state to end crime and criminality, some persons were frustrating their efforts under the cloak of human rights.

“Though we are doing our best to end crime and criminality in the state, some persons benefiting from these crimes in the state are hiding under the cloak of human rights to frustrate the police.

“As I speak to you, some people have taken me to court,” the police commissioner said.

He appreciated the Edo Government’s efforts in the protection and safety of residents, but said more needed to be done.

“I appreciate efforts of the Edo Government in ensuring the protection and safety of residents of the state, except that the effort is not enough,” he said.

He disclosed that the police were on the trail of the kidnappers who abducted two bus passengers on Sunday around Ehor, in Uhumwonde Local Government Area, along the Benin to Ekpoma road.

Ogbadu gave the assurance that the command would free the passengers unharmed.(NAN)

