The new Commissioner of Police in Edo, Johnson kokumo, has vowed to apprehend those behind the circumstances which led to the death of a student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Miss Uwaila Omozuwa.

Kokumo made the vow on Thursday when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the slain student in Benin.

The commissioner, in company of his top management and tactical teams of the police command in the state, assured the family that the culprits would be brought to book in no distant time.

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased, Johnson and Joy Omozuwa, expressed gratitude to the police for its efforts at ensuring that justice would be served.

Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of the UNIBEN died three days after she was attacked and raped in a church in Benin, where she had gone to read her books in May 27.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on the entourage of the new CP were the leadership and representatives of the Police Community Relations Rommittee (PCRC), as well as the Student Union Government (SUG) of the University of Benin. (NAN)