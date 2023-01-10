By Akanimo Kufre

Isaac Onyemgba, captain of Invictus Cricket Club (CC) was named Player of the Match as Invictus defeated hard fighting Crusaders CC by 8 wickets on Sunday evening in Benin City, Edo State on Match Day 2.

The Crusaders scored 111 runs in the first innings with Victory Akhigbe contributing 43 runs off 58 balls to the Crusaders. Salome Sunday was dismissed early through LBW- Leg Before Wicket call by the watchful umpire. Salome batted only 3 runs before Isaac Onyemgba bowled the ball that got to her leg pad for a painful dismissal in her debut match of the Edo cricket league.

In the second innings, a more powerful batting side, Invictus was confident to chase the 112 targets but became slightly shaken with an early dismissal of a vital player, David Abiebhode without scoring a single run.

Invictus got back on track with the partnership between Asia Osaro and Davies Michael who both restored the runs rate towards victory. It was Isaac Onyemgba’s 34 runs and 3 dismissals that became the biggest individual contribution for Invictus Cricket Club to reach 112 runs. Invictus CC showed they were the batting side to contend as the cruise to victory with loss of only two wickets, David Abiebhode and Davies Michael.