Tony Osauzo, Benin

Lawmakers–elect of the Edo State House of Assembly, yesterday, dissociated themselves from an impeachment notice on Governor Godwin Obaseki, currently being circulated on social media.

In a statement signed by one of the lawmakers-elect and former speaker of the House, Victor Edoror and 13 others, they said: “The document is fake, treacherous, insipid and a calculated attempt to smear our names for standing on the path of truth.

“In the first place, the public would have noticed that two of the names mentioned in the fake document, Nosayaba Okunbur and Sunday Ojiezele are with the governor in Benin. In fact, Okunbor has done a public disclaimer to that effect. It is also clear that members-elect cannot impeach a governor.

“The most questionable aspect of the document is the fact that it was typed on an All Progressives Congress (APC) letterhead, but the cheap criminal/s cleverly made the heading invisible.

“Again, we want to make it abundantly clear that our condemnation of the nocturnal kangaroo inauguration that was carried out in House of Assembly, that all lovers of democracy the world over, have also joined us to condemn, is due to the fact that we only want the proper and right thing done; and any speaker that eventually emerge from a transparent inauguration will work harmoniously with the governor of the state.

“Finally, we are not surprised at the appearance of a fake document on social media, as those behind the nocturnal, shameful and kangaroo inauguration, are capable of doing anything to give us a bad name so as to whip up public sentiment to support their infamous actions,” the lawmakers said.

Meanwhile, Obaseki has assured the youths that his administration will continue to provide opportunities to gain in-demand skills to eke out decent livelihoods, as part of his promise to create 200,000 and raise an army of highly skilled workforce who can proffer technology-based solutions to societal challenges. The governor gave the assurance in commemoration of the World Youth Skills Day celebrated every July 15 by the United Nations across the globe.

He said: “As part of plans to ensure sustainable growth and in keeping to our promise to create 200,000 jobs for unemployed youths, we will continue to expand the space for more youths to gain practical skills that will make them self-reliant and provide sources of decent livelihoods for themselves and their households.

“In line with these, we are redesigning our educational curriculum to give priority attention to technical and vocational education as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

“My administration will not relent in empowering Edo youths with in-demand skills and make the state attractive for investors requiring skilled labour.”

Today, more youths in the state are benefitting from our huge investment in the Edo Innovation Hub, Edo Production Centre, and other skill-based programmes rolled out by EdoJobs, even as we strive to replicate these innovative solutions in addressing unemployment among youths in other parts of the state.”

He said the ongoing reconstruction of the Benin Science and Technical College (BSTC) which is nearing completion, will serve as grooming ground and a hub for training tech-based solution providers.

“The goal of my administration is to ensure we empower and equip the youths with the capacity to create jobs and grow their enterprises to any height they desire and contribute significantly to the state’s economic growth and development,” he said.