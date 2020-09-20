The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Edo Governorship election Godwin Obaseki, has defeated the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the final result declared so far.

According to the results that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced so far, the PDP candidate won the election with about 84,336 votes.

As at 3pm on Sunday, the commission had declared results in 18 local government areas and also declared Godwin Obaseki winner.

The results released are as follows: