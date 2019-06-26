Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Benin Zonal Commander of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP), Nduka Nwenwene, yesterday, said Edo and Delta states have the highest number of those trafficked out of the country.

Nwenwene disclosed this when he addressed students of St. Maria Goretti, during an event put up by Re-educating Africans on the Risk and Dangers in Unplanned Journey Abroad (RARDUJA), in Benin, Edo State capital.

“In 2011, NAPTIP brought back 104 girls from Mali.

“Out of that 104 girls, 60 of them came from Edo State, 30 came from Delta state.

“So, you found that the two states of Edo and Delta, they have taken 90, leaving only 14 for the rest states in the country and it should not be so because Edo and Delta states are not the poorest states. They are not the poorest states at all,” he stressed.

Nwenwene said although governments have failed on their parts to provide jobs for citizens, it still not enough reason for people to embark on such journey and called on Nigerians to report any cases of human trafficking to NAPTIP.

Speaking on the theme: “Say No to Unplanned Journey Abroad”, the coordinator, RARDUJA International, Ambassador Eddy Duru, said the dangers in embarking on unplanned journey to European countries are enormous and should not be encouraged in schools either by the teachers or the proprietors.

“Our quest is to continue to re-educate our peopleNigerians on the risks and all the hazards that are associated with this travelling through the sea and the desert especially unplanned even through the air. Many who are there right now are frustrated,” he added.