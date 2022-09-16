From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun, has commended the parliamentarians in Edo and Delta States for promoting peace in both states since they both went their separate ways over 30 years ago.

He gave the commendation while hosting parliamentarians from both states at the Edo State House of Assembly in Benin City.

Onobun, while addressing the parliamentarians from Delta State, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is a true statesman who is passionate about the advancements of the South-South region and the nation at large.

The Speaker told the parliamentarians that the Edo State Youth Parliament is a platform established by the state government to train youth on legislative duties and leadership values.

He said since both states separated to become Edo and Delta States respectively, they still find ways to relish on what binds them together.

He said the youths who are the leaders of tomorrow should learn from their older parliamentarians on how a legislative business is run.

He said the principle of democracy must be upheld to safeguard it, adding that being a youth gives them the enablement to build a better future for themselves and for their children unborn.

The theme for the joint sitting was “Resetting our Future: Empowering our Youth”

The sitting however afforded the Youth Parliamentarians the opportunity to learn from their elderly ones.

Present at the sitting were the Deputy Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Rolland Asoro, Edo State Commissioner for Youth and Humanitarian Affairs, Christopher Nehikhare, Delta State Commissioner for Youth Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Michael Egwunyenga and Hon. Daniel Uwadia, Minority Leader 4th session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament.