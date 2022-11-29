Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has appealed to the Federal Government to redeem the N500 million pledge to the state prior to hosting the National Sports Festival last year.

Shaibu, who represented the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday to receive the Torch of Unity for the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF), which begins November 28 in Delta, reminded the Federal Government of the pending fund promised to the state during the last Festival

“I want to, through you to my brother, the Minister of Sports, and to my sister, the Minister for Finance, to remind you and appeal that the N500 million that the Federal Government agreed to pay because of COVID and postponement, up till now. we have not received. We need that money which was loaned be paid to us – we pray that the FG will understand and send this money back to the Edo State government.”

“We will continue to partner the Federal Government in the agenda to transform sports in Nigeria, even with the recent 10 years Master Plan that he did. We have keyed into it so that our young children can live their dream of being champions of the world.”

Team Edo will depart the state for Asaba today as it hopes to better their last edition where it came second behind Delta with 129 gold, 104 silver, and 108 bronze.