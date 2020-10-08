Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has mandated all members of Edo Queens Football Club of Benin to attend the burial ceremony of late coach Gabriel Adejor who until his death was the head coach of the team.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Edo Queens and Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Deputy Governor on Sports, Mrs. Sabina Amiemenoghena Chikere, disclosed this while addressing top officials and members of the management team at the Government House.

She stated that the deputy governor has ordered that every member of the team must be present at the burial to give late Adejor a befitting burial ceremony.

She added that she has also be mandated to lead the entire management team, players, and friends to Enuezike Ette village in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State for the ceremony.

Late coach Adejor died on Monday September 21, 2020 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) after a brief illness.

Until his death, he was a devoted staff of the Edo State Sports Commission.