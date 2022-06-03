From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, yesterday, tasked Nigerian media to downplay the nefarious activities of criminal elements in the country and promote what unites it (the country).

He gave the task at the official commissioning of the Glad Tidings (GT) outlet at the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State council.

Shaibu said the continuous reportage on the activities of kidnappers and the ransom paid by their victims tend to give undue publicity to them making other innocent citizens who believe in hard work and honest ways of making money to begin to think otherwise.

The deputy governor also said Journalists must play up those things that unite the country especially now that the nation is preparing for its general elections come 2023.

He commented the leadership of the NUJ for redefining the Journalism profession in the state while also suing for its sustenance.

On his part, the chairman, NUJ , Edo State council, Festus Alenkhe thanked the state government for partnering the union just as he reminded him of his earlier promise he made some times ago.

For the Managing Director, GT Plaza, Elder Pius Omofuoma, said the eateries has the state-of-the-arts facilities and that he is poised of meeting the demands of his customers.

He commended the union for giving him their premises to establish the eateries.

