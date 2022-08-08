From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Deputy Governor of Edo state, Hon. Philip Shaibu will on August 12, 2022, lead top politicians and captains of industries from the state and across the country to the Abuja residence of Senator Yisa Briamoh (SYB) as his celebrate his 80th birthday.

In keeping to his tradition, the Seriki Muslumi of Afenmai Land in Edo State and the Ininame of Ihievbe Kingdom has chosen to mark this birthday and his accomplishments by offering support to and sharing fellowship with people in need.

Accordingly, he has chosen an Islamic Care home, Halal Children’s Orphanage located at Life Camp, Abuja, as one of the beneficiaries with whom we wants to celebrate his life with.

Although the event was supposed to hold in his own community of Edo North, in Edo State, it was later shifted to Abuja for obvious security reasons.

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Briamoh represented

Edo North Senatorial District, at the Senate and was also a member of the 2014 National Conference, where made immense contributions to the development of his father’s land.

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi; Senators Victor Oyofo; Adolf Wabara; Mohammed Daggash; Bob Effiong; Abdul Ahmed Ningi; Solomon Ewuga, Biodun Olujinmi and Dino Melaye among several others politicians and Captain of Industries.

It will be followed with a visit by Senator Briamoh, his family members and invited guests and friends to the Halal Children’s Orphanage home, during which he will present his speech, gift items and donations, including scholarships to students of the home.

As a great philanthropist, Senator Briamoh had committed considerable personal funds towards the development and commissioning of an ultra-modern Primary School (Day & Boarding) for the Hanidcaped and disabled children at Igbe Road, in Auchi, Edo State.

Over the years, his schoolarship foundation has become a bridge through which many indigent persons within my community in Edo North Senatorial District and beyond, have also acquired education and attained great heights themselves.