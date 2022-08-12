From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, today, received over 500 decampees from the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The defectors were from Edo North senatorial district, the home front of the former national chairman of APC and two terms governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole.

Receiving the defectors in Benin, he said he was so excited to have reunited with those who have left the APC to the PDP.

He said he was part of those who fought for the change in APC but unfortunately, the change has become something else

“I am happy to reunite with my brothers and sisters. We have engaged ourselves on the streets during election before and after and I know your worth .

“So, reuniting with you today, plenty butterflies in my stomach. I am so excited. I am excited more when I listened to this invitation to come to Edo North to complete the movement of all the progressive people in APC to progressive PDP”, he said.

The deputy governor said Senator Francis Alimikhena is suffering the same fate governor Godwin Obaseki and himself (Philip Shaibu) suffered in the hand of Adams Oshiomhole.

He said Oshiomhole said Obaseki has no certificate and as such, cannot contest to be governor of the state for the second term.

He said God who vindicated the governor is still able to vindicate Alimikhena.

“What Oshiomhole did to us is what he has done to Senate Alimikhena. The God that delivered Obaseki and Philip when Oshiomhole drove us out, disqualified us saying we don’t have certificate, we certainly deliver Senate Alimikhena”, he said

Earlier, Mr. Lucky James said he was tired of the All Progressives Congress (APC) anti-party activities and that the broom has refused to sweep cleanly and thus decided to take shelter in the umbrella.

Speaking also, the Edo State chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi assured that the Edo North senatorial district is a must win for the party with the presence of the deputy governor who hails from that district.

He urged the party’s faithful to work hard stressing that the election cannot be rigged.

On his part, Senator Francis Alimikhena, representing Edo North senatorial district said the defectors were not coerced but moved to join the party (PDP) on their own volitions.