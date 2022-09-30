From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, yesterday, commended the outgoing president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, for adequately representing Nigeria in the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), saying he was the face of Nigeria in the association.

He gave the commendation while declaring the activities for the election of the new executives of the NFF open in Benin City.

Shaibu said Pinnick represented the country well in FIFA and thus it will not be out of place to say he was the face of Nigeria in FIFA.

He disclosed that Pinnick’s quest for the best led to the state having one of the best football pitch that is of international standard because he was always singing with it.

He said the state would always partner NFF in football development, stressing that the state has always been known as the home of football in the country.

The deputy governor announced that as a result of its love for football, the state government has made plans to build 20 mini stadia in the state, adding that the mini stadia would be sited in each of the 18 local government areas to promote grassroots football in the state.

He explained that if grassroots football is not encouraged, the country might end up not having the likes of Austin Eguavoen and others who have done the country proud in the area of football but would end up importing players to represent the country in football tournament with other countries.

He, therefore, called on the NFF to always work together in harmony and always resort to dialogue in resolving any difference rather than issuing of threats.