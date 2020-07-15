A group, Edo Diaspora Connect, yesterday, flagged off campaign for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s re-election in Benin City, assuring that the governor and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, will win their second term bid under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite fears in some quarters that federal might may come to bear on the election.

The group which held rallies in major markets across Benin City, said Obaseki has done enough to merit the vote of Edo people for his second term.

Speaking at the Aduwawa market, spokesperson of the group; Comrade Stanley Osakhuenorkhodin, said “I strongly believe that this umbrella body that covers all Edo in diaspora will deliver Obaseki. We are going to ensure that our campaigns continue until we hear the final whistle because we are aware that some group of persons from the other divide who know that they are no longer enjoying the will of Edo people, believe that they can only achieve their aim through rigging.

“Some of them are boasting that we will deploy federal might. I am glad today to say that President Muhammadu Buhari is a man who has promised the entire Nigerians that he will adhere by the rule of law. I hope that rule of law prevail but the truth is that regardless of whatever they want to do, we will confront them and we will deliver as Edo people, we will stand firm and we know that by the grace of God almighty, I want to use this opportunity to tell Edo people that in campaign such as this, you must be ready not just to vote but to also defend your vote.

“Today we decided to go on a rally in support of Governor Godwin Obaseki. You can see the crowd despite the fact that we chose to adhere to the COVID -19 protocol. We are tired of godfatherism that exists in Edo State, we are tired of those persons who have refused to adhere to the truthful statement expected of them.”