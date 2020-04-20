Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has announced the discharge of the seventh COVID-19 case in the state, after the patient tested negative twice for the virus.

Obaseki who made this known on his official Twitter handle said, the index case in Edo State had tested negative for the second time and had now been discharged to go home.

According to him, this brought to seven the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Edo, with 50% recovery rate of 14 admitted cases.

Recall that during the weekend six patients were discharged following their treatment at the state’s isolation centres.

As of April 20, Edo State had recorded 15 positive cases, one death and seven persons had been certified recovered, he said.