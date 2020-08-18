Tony Osauzo, Benin

Staff and pensioners of College of Education, Ekiadolor, yesterday, protested at the gate of the Edo State Ministry of Education, Iyaro, to demand their 12 months unpaid salaries and pensions.

The workers of the college had been protesting across Benin metropolis in the last four weeks.

Attired in black clothes, the workers, who carried placards with various inscriptions, also blocked the Iyaro Road axis in Benin.

Speaking to journalists, Chairman, Senior Staff Union of the college, Ken Omoruyi, said the protest would continue until their demands were met.

“The state government is owing us 12 months salaries and we are here to debunk the rumours making the rounds that staff of the college have been redeployed.

“We are here to see the Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, and ask him when we were redeployed and if we were given redeployment letters.

“There are also rumours that the college of education has ceased to exist, which is not true because the state government appointed a provost, registrar and bursar for the college.

Similarly, Fred Omonuwa, chairman of the Academy Staff Union and President, Coalition of Unions, said the college had not been given adequate subvention in recent times.

“We have been on this protest for a long time and decided to take it to the education ministry.

“The commissioner said we are no longer staff, but no sack letter to that effect, he also said we have been redeployed, but we were not given letters of redeployment, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the pensioners, Efosa Uzebu, said Governor Godwin Obaseki promised to pay the pensions in 15 instalments but only paid five instalments and stopped.

Ijegbai insisted the state government was not owing the college staff members.

He said the college was defunct while the state government was meeting up with the agreement entered into with the workers.