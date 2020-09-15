The Edo Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO), has cautioned the youth to shun violence before, during and after the Sept. 19, governorship election in the state.

The state Coordinator General of the group, Mr Omobude Agho, represented by the deputy coordinator, Mr Annie Iroro, gave the advice during a sensitisation rally on Tuesday in Benin.

Agho noted that the youth would have no other state if they set Edo ablaze by their own actions.

He said the organisation had been monitoring the various political campaigns in the state adding that it was observed that there had been reported cases of violence in some quarters.

According to him, as such, it is important to drum the message of peace in the ears of the youth before the election day.

“It has been a culture for EDOCSO to always come out in every election to talk to the people about a violence-free election and this is not different.

“We have been following the politicking that has been going on for the past few months.

“We have seen and heard of violence in some of the parts of the state and so, that is why we have come out again to talk to the people.

“We are also here to tell them that this election is not war and every credible voter should come out and vote.

“Edo is for all of us and not for one political party,” he added.

On his part, the Public Relations Officer of the group, Mr Osazee Edigin, charged the citizens of the state not to be intimidated by the reported cases of violence.

Edigin urge the youth to come out en-masse to exercise their franchise, adding that their votes would be counted.

He advised politicians to sell their manifestos to the electorate and stop enticing them with money.

He also cautioned the youth not to mortgage their future but to vote for their wellbeing and for the development of the state. (NAN)