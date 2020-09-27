Mr Sunday Adebomi, a former governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr Sunday Adebomi, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for deepening democracy in Nigeria political.

The Ise-Ekiti born politician, gave the commendation in a chat with newsmen at his Ise-Ekiti country home on Sunday while assessing the Edo governorship election.

Adebomi, warned party leaders and other stakeholders that rather than trading blames over APC’s defeat in Edo, the party leaders should draw lessons from the party failure and make necessary amends.

“I am using this medium to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the necessary support towards deepening the nation’s democracy.

“There is no doubting the fact that Nigerians now have more confidence in the electoral system that their votes will always count,” he said.

Adebomi, however, warned the leadership of the party against repeating the mistakes made at the just concluded governorship election in Edo State, but come together and ensure victory for the party in Ondo state.

Adebomi also advised the party leaders to stop the blame game after the defeat in Edo , but come together as a united family to prosecute the all important Ondo Poll.

“From what transpired in Edo State, it is clear to everyone that candidate plays important role in the success of any party.

“In my own analysis, candidates cover about 40 to 50 per cent, while the party and its stakeholders provide the additional support for the success.

“Again, godfathers should instead of imposing candidates on the party, play advisory roles.

“What APC experienced in Edo State recently was a repeat of the scenario which gave victory to Sir Michael Otedola of the NRC in Lagos State in 1990s.

“We must be guided by history and we must also work harder not to allow history to repeat itself too often in a negative way.

“Let me also state here clearly that a repeat of Edo mistakes in the Oct. 10 governorship election in Ondo State will spell doom for our party.

“And that is the bitter truth. So, our leaders must recognise this fact and bury their differences in the overall interest of APC.

“This is certainly a very difficult time for us and only unity of purpose will see us through this turbulent time,” he said. (NAN)